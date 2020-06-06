Border trade resumed between Iran, Iraqi Kurdistan

TEHRAN- Iran and Iraq’s Kurdistan region resumed trade via land border, which had been stopped for several weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak, IRNA reported on Saturday.

As announced by the deputy governor-general of Iran’s western Kordestan Province, Bashmaq border market between Iran and Iraq’s Kurdistan region resumed working after several weeks.

Khaled Jafari said that delegations from both sides met in the western Iranian city of Marivan last week and decided to open the border market observing the health protocols.

The trucks have to pass sanitizing tunnels at both sides of the border, the official noted.

Last December, the heads of Iran and the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s customs administrations had expressed the two sides’ eagerness for the expansion of bilateral customs cooperation.

They made the remarks during a meeting on the sidelines of a workshop held by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) to train 27 employees of Iraqi Kurdistan’s customs administration in Tehran.

A memorandum of understanding was also inked by Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi, the head of IRICA, and Samal Abdulrahman Aziz, the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s customs administration, in the same day.

MA/MA