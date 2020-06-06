8 Iranian films to compete in Athens Marathon Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN – A line up of 8 Iranian films will be competing in the Athens Marathon International Film Festival running online in the Greek city from June 12 to 21, 2020, the organizers have announced.

Iranian director Mehdi Fardqaderi’s drama “Weightlessness” is the only Iranian feature competing in the festival while the other seven are shorts.

“Weightlessness,” tells the story of a groom who has gone missing the day after his glittering wedding ceremony. The bride, the groom’s mother, the groom’s sister, and his lover who attends the wedding uninvited are all looking for him.

“Weightlessness” was crowned best at the 3rd Insolito International Horror and Fantasy Film Festival in the Peruvian capital of Lima in March.

The Iranian shorts are “Crusher” by Arshia Zeinali, “Azadeh” by Mirabbas Khosravinejad, “Game” by Ali Haddadi, “Hearing” by Saeed Rezai, and “Limit” by Javad Darai.

Also included are “Look at Me for a Moment” by Mohammad Gharibi and Reza Sheykhlani, as well as “Under the Blade” by Javid Farahani.



“Limit,” tells the story of a desperate man who frantically pleads with strangers to accompany him to his home, without being clear on his intentions.

“Limit” has been screened at numerous international events and has won awards at some of them, including the award for best short fiction at the 10th Southampton Film Week and the Bleedingham Horror Short Film Festival, as well as the award for best drama at the NCCC (Niagara County Community College) Film and Animation Festival in the U.S. state of New York.

Photo: A scene from “Weightlessness” by Iranian director Mehdi Fardqaderi.

