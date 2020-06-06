“The Golden Collars” director summoned to court for alleged accusation against Rouhani 

TEHRAN – Abolqasem Talebi, the director of the political drama “The Golden Collars”, said on Friday that he has been summoned to court over an alleged accusation against President Hassan Rouhani.

Speaking to the Persian service of the MNA, Talebi said that the summons came as a result of an announcement in 2018 about his plan to make a film about Rouhani’s meeting with an Israeli official in 1986.

He said that he is free on bail and lamented, “I don’t know why I should answer about a film that I have not made yet. Why are they making an inquisition? Isn’t the inquisition age over?”

“I have been summoned for a film that has never been made; for a screenplay that has never been penned; for something that has only been in my mind. This is actually an inquisition,” he added.

Talebi is an old hand at making political movies. In 2012, he made “The Golden Collars” about a conspiracy orchestrated by the British intelligence service to instigate riots in the aftermath of the 2009 Iran presidential elections with the help of a group of Iranian expatriates recruited mainly from Mojahedin-e-Khalq terrorist organization.

He also directed “The Orphanage” in 2016 about the Invasion of Iran in World War I and the Persian famine of 1917–1919.

Photo: Director Abolqasem Talebi in an undated photo.

