Ardebil museum displaying 5,000 years of life in Iranian plateau    

TEHRAN – Ardebil Archeology Museum offers the enthusiastic visitors a tour of 5,000 years of history and culture.

Located in northwest of the country, the magnificent 1,700-square-meter building of the museum is situated near the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The museum, which was built in the style of the Safavid era (1501-1736) architecture in two floors in 2008, houses relics and works from the Bronze Age to the Qajar period (1789–1925).

The pottery, glassware and metal works on display in the museum, depict the evolution of the history of Ardabil in different historical eras.

The museum is also a research institute, which has carried out several research projects, as well as the restoration of the discovered historical objects, CHTN quoted the director of the museum Omid Yazdani as saying on Monday.

Two new sections will also be added to the museum in the near future, he added.

He also noted that the new sections will showcase collections of coins and exquisite documents related to the province.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, whose altitude averages 3,000 meters above sea level, Ardebil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people and its silk and carpet trade tradition.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

