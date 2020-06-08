Discus thrower Hadadi misses competing

TEHRAN – Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi says that he has really missed competing.

Hadadi tested positive for the coronavirus in late March but he earned full recovery after self-quarantined himself.

“I am training in Kish Island at the moment and keep in touch with my American trainer Mac Wilkins,” Hadadi said.

“I miss competing and want to participate at the Hungarian meeting Gyulai István Memorial. I’ve not participated in any event for eight months and miss competing,” he added.

“I love throwing and I hope that the Hungarian meeting will not be canceled due to coronavirus,” the 2012 Olympic Games silver medalist stated.

The four-time Asian Games gold medalist is going to compete at his fourth Olympic Games in Tokyo, and possibly Paris 2024.

“I am still an Olympic silver medalist, not an Olympic champion. I am always thinking of my fifth throw that I fouled at London 2012. I always feel like if I had got that throw right, I could now be an Olympic champion.

"I like the sound of the Olympic champion, I don’t like the sound of, ‘this guy is the Olympic silver medalist’,” he has recently said.