FIFA denies allegation of Iran suspension

TEHRAN - Contrary to recent speculation, FIFA has not yet officially commented on the issue of the amendment of the Iranian football federation’s statutes and has not taken any step to suspend the federation.

With several letters exchanged in recent months, FIFA ordered the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) to amend its statutes and to remove some problematic and illegal provisions such as the role of Minister of Sport and Youth in the FFIRI General Assembly.

Consequently, FFIRI removed the Sports and Youth Minister from the statutes of the federation and sent the amended draft statutes to FIFA.

Now, in response to an Iranian media’s question about whether the Iranian federation has been suspended, FIFA has denied the issue of suspension.

“Please be informed that the FFIRI did provide FIFA with their proposed amendments to the Statutes within the stipulated deadline of 5 June 2020. The reviewing process of the document is still ongoing. In addition, we can confirm that the FFIRI is not suspended,” read the email sent by FIFA.

If the draft statutes of the FFIRI is approved by FIFA, the federation’s officials can take further steps to complete the process of the amendment of the FFIRI Statutes and plan to hold an extraordinary assembly and then hold the presidential elections of the federation in upcoming months.