‘German ambassador has returned to Iran’

TEHRAN – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday that Michael Klor-Berchtold, the German ambassador to Tehran, has returned to Iran.

Mousavi also said a new ambassador will soon replace Klor-Berchtold.

“As far as I know, the German ambassador left Iran due to some personal matter and returned. If I am not mistaken, he met with an official in the [Iranian] Foreign Ministry yesterday or the before that,” he said.

A new ambassador will be appointed after the necessary bureaucratic process, he noted.

