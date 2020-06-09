Dean Koontz’s “Eyes of Darkness” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of “The Eyes of Darkness” by American author Dean Ray Koontz whose novels are billed as suspense thrillers has been published in Tehran.

The story is about Tina Evans who has spent a year suffering from incredible heartache since her son Danny’s tragic death. But now, with her Vegas show about to premiere, Tina can think of no better time for a fresh start. Maybe she can finally move on and put her grief behind her.

But then there is a message for Tina scrawled on the chalkboard in Danny’s room: NOT DEAD. The two words send her on a terrifying journey from the bright lights of Las Vegas to the cold shadows of the High Sierras, where she uncovers a terrible secret.

“The book is about a virology laboratory and biological studies,” translator Nahid Hashemian has said.

“The writer first had chosen Russia to be the location of the laboratory but he changed the location to Wuhan in China in the new edition of the book after the end of the Cold War,” she added.

“However, by using ulterior elements, he has tried to prevent the book from being labeled as a political novel,” she said.

“This book has been translated into 40 languages, no Persian translation of the story has been published so far, except the one I did,” noted Hashemian who translated the book during the home quarantine in March and April.

Neyestan is the publisher of the Persian version of “Eyes of Darkness”.

Photo: A copy of the Persian translation of American author Dean Ray Koontz’s novel “Eyes of Darkness”.



MMS/YAW

