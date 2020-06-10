Iran’s “Cast out of Heaven” honored at Sony World Photography Awards

TEHRAN – Iranian photographer Hashem Shakeri’s series “Cast out of Heaven” took the runner-up prize in the Discovery category at the Sony World Photography Awards as the organizers announced the winners on Tuesday.

The series depicts the aftermath of the expansion of Tehran satellite towns, which occurred after the implementation of the government’s Mehr Housing Project in 2007.

In this category, Russian photographer Maria Kokunova’s series “The Cave” won first prize. The series covers Kokunova’s life in isolation in a cozy cave of maternity, in a country house in Leningrad Oblast.

British photojournalist Hugh Kinsella Cunningham took third place for his series “Invisible Wounds” about the invisible wounds of a viral outbreak of Ebola in North Kivu, an active conflict zone in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Pablo Albarenga was selected as this year’s Photographer of the Year for his series “Seeds of Resistance” about those environmentalists who were killed while protecting their communities from mining, agribusiness and other projects threatening their territories.

The winners in other categories, including architecture, landscape, sports, still life and environment, were also honored.

The organizers showcase the works of winning and shortlisted photographers at a prestigious annual exhibition at Somerset House in London.

Photo: A photo from Iranian photographer Hashem Shakeri’s series “Cast out of Heaven”.

