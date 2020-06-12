What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Paintings by Mostafa Sarabi are currently on view in an exhibition at Delgosha Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Sea, a Place that Is Not Seen From the Land” will run until June 25 at the gallery, which can be found at 30 Mohajer Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Behruz Majidi is displaying his latest paintings in an exhibition at E1 Gallery.

The exhibit entitled will run until July 3 at the gallery located at 1 Hamid Dead End, off Lesani Alley, Jebheh St., off Mahdieh St. in the Elahieh neighborhood.

* Zarna Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by the Visual Art Shot Group.

Works by Nagar Valeh, Soleiman Farrokhi, Behzad Firuzi, Zahra Mohammadi and several other artists have been selected to be showcased at the exhibit that will continue until June 17 at 10 Esko Alley near Daneshgah St. and Enqelab Ave.

* Shirin Babazadeh, Shila Jalilpiran, Nasrin Sadeqi and Mani Mehrzad are hanging their latest paintings in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Lost Gaze” will run until June 26 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.



Drawing

* Dastan Basement Gallery is displaying a collection of drawing by Ila Firuzabadi in an exhibition entitled “Studies for the Fountains”.

The exhibit will be running until July 3 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.



Multimedia

* Paintings and sculptures by Effat Jalilnejad are on view in an exhibition at Saye Gallery.

The exhibit named “Maybe It’s a Dream” will run until June 16 at the gallery located at No. 21, 13th Alley, Sanai St. off Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings, sculptures and drawings by Sara Abri, Ruha Teimuri, Nasim Pirhadi, Hossein Ehsai and several other artists is underway at Sohrab Gallery.

The exhibit named “Tension” will run until June 23 at the gallery located at 142 Somayyeh St.

* A group of artists, including Saleh Sharifi, Maryam Amini, Mohammad Abbasi, Elham Nafisi and Behnaz Qasemi, is showcasing their artworks in various media in an exhibition at Soo Gallery.

Named “Rally”, the exhibition will run until 23 at the gallery located at 30 Purmusa St. off Somayyeh St.

* An exhibition of artworks in various media by Amir Kabirnejad, Afshin Baqeri, Kambiz Derambakhsh and Qodratollag Aqeli is underway at Arte Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until June 29 at the gallery located at No. 2880, Vali-e Asr Ave.



Photo

* Shamideh Gallery is hosting an exhibition of photos by Arash Pajuh entitled “Zone-1”.

The exhibit will run until June 22 at No. 8, 1st Dead End off Sanjabi St. near Madar Square.

MMS/YAW