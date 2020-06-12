Zarif to visit Ankara, Moscow

TEHRAN – Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif plans to visit Ankara and Moscow on June 14 and 15.

“Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, the foreign minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will visit Ankara and Moscow on Sunday and Monday next week to discuss latest regional developments with his counterparts,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.

Following his trip to Syria in April, this is Foreign Minister Zarif’s second foreign visit after the first wave of coronavirus.

NA/PA