DEFC, Docunight team up to promote Iranian docs worldwide

TEHRAN – Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) and Docunight, an initiative under Kiarostami Foundation, have signed an agreement to collaborate on streaming documentaries by Iranian filmmakers across the world.

Docunight was established in 2014 by filmmaker Ahmad Kiarostami, the son of world-famous Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami, to screen and promote Iranian documentaries worldwide.

An online screening platform of Docunight named Docunight On-Demand was launched last month due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Interested users can watch the documentaries offered on Docunight On-Demand.

As part of the program of Docunight, several U.S. cities screened the documentary “Plane Grove” about the story of Tehran’s longest street in June 2017.

“Plane Grove” tells the story of the longest street in West Asia that expands 17 kilometers from the southern to the northern parts of Tehran. This is also the largest plane grove found in these parts, with the plane trees lining and adorning the street all along its corridor.

The street has had its name changed in line with the times, from Pahlavi to Mossadeq to the current Vali-e Asr.

Docunight screenings take place monthly in several major cities in North America, including San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, San Diego and Washington.

