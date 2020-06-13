Iranian diplomat calls for continuation of consultation with Japan

TEHRAN - Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has called for continuation of consultation and cooperation with Japan.

In talks with Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Takeo Mori through videoconference, the diplomats discussed international developments and also cooperation in fighting the coronavirus, Mehr news agency reported on Saturday.

During a visit to Japan in December 2019, Araghchi said that Iran is aiming to strengthen its relationship with Japan and keep all channels open.

Araghchi, who accompanied President Hassan Rouhani to Japan, said there are obstacles in the way of better ties between Iran and Japan.



The problem stems from “the unilateral, illegal sanctions by the United States, otherwise, our relation is good,” NHK quoted Araqchi as saying.

Araqchi, who served as Tehran’s ambassador to Tokyo in the second half of the 2000s, said Iran has been continuously holding diplomatic talks with Japan but consultations between the countries are now of paramount importance as Iran has come under “unfair pressures and sanctions” by the United States.

“We have always had close diplomatic consultations with Japan. This year, due to the current developments, including the U.S. unfair pressures and sanctions on Iran, it was necessary to hold closer and tighter talks with Japan which are an old trade partner of Iran,” the deputy foreign minister remarked at the time.

NA/PA