Chances of Trump’s reelection is over 50 percent, Zarif predicts

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is of the opinion that President Donald Trump’s chances of being reelected are still over 50 percent.

“The biggest mistake in human sciences is to predict, especially in fluid and grave conditions, but allow me to venture a prediction that Mr. Trump’s re-election chances are still more that 50 percent,” Zarif said in an interview on Instagram on Saturday, according to Press TV.

“Mr. Trump has a 30-35% base that has not moved and, as long as this base does not move, there is still a chance of his re-election,” he opined.

Zarif, however, indicated that the coronavirus pandemic and nationwide protests against police brutality and racism could slim Trump’s chances.

“Of course, his chances have seriously decreased compared to four to five months ago,” the chief Iranian diplomat added.

Meanwhile, in a tweet earlier this month, Trump appeared desperate to hold talks with Iran. “Don’t wait until after U.S. Election to make the Big deal,” he wrote. “I’m going to win. You’ll make a better deal now!”

In recent weeks, former Vice President Joe Biden has been leading Trump in the polls by a large margin.

Trump’s performance in the United States’ twin crises this spring has pushed his approval rating under 40 percent in the latest Gallup survey, as a majority of voters in several polls disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus and recent protests over police brutality and racism.

The two modern presidents with an approval rating below 40 percent in June of an election year — Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush — lost badly, according to Gallup.

“I think it’s increasingly in jeopardy,” said Republican pollster Frank Luntz of Trump’s reelection potential. “The president is not communicating that he feels your pain. And pain is what an awful lot of people feel right now.”

MH/PA