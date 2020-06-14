Resistance festival to spotlight films on health worker

TEHRAN – The 16th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival announced on Sunday that it will allocate a special section to films on health workers this year.

The organizers asked filmmakers and artists around the world to submit their short, documentary and animation films, music videos and motion graphics before the deadline of August 20.

The category named “Health Defenders” has been established in honor of the medical workers on the front line of the campaign against COVID-19.

An exhibition of photos and posters on the medical workers will be also organized on the sidelines of the festival, which will take place in Tehran from September 21 to 27.

The festival is organized every year to commemorate the anniversary of the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Photo: A poster for the Health Defenders competition at the 16th Resistance International Film Festival.

