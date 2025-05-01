Hakim Says Popular Mobilization Forces Are Central to Iraq’s Security

Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement, said the Popular Mobilization Forces play a pivotal role in protecting the country, crediting the group’s sacrifices for Iraq’s liberation from extremist threats.

During a visit to the PMF operations headquarters in Anbar Province, Hakim emphasized the need to maintain security measures and preserve recent achievements. He highlighted the contributions of the PMF and other security forces, calling for continued vigilance and the adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, to strengthen intelligence and security operations.

Hakim acknowledged that the PMF remains under intense public scrutiny, saying that safeguarding the group’s reputation is a shared responsibility. He urged officials to listen to citizens’ concerns, address problems transparently, and clearly communicate security measures.

He also noted that Iraq’s current stability, which he said surpasses that of many other countries in the region, is due to both divine favor and the sacrifices of the PMF and other security forces. Hakim added that the rise of terrorism underscored the importance of national unity and led to the formation of the PMF following a religious edict by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani