National anti-smuggling plan implemented

TEHRAN – The first phase of the national anti-smuggling plan has been implemented with the priority of customs, tobacco, and transit goods.

Jalal Amini, a police chief, said that as a result of the first phase of the plan, 6,296,665 items of smuggled goods, along with 458,678 liters of fuel and smuggled oil derivatives worth more than 700 billion rials (nearly $16.6 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials), were seized in 48 hours.

In this regard, 400 vehicles were confiscated and 994 detainees handed over to the judicial authorities, IRNA reported on Monday.

FB/MG

