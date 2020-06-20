Book on history of student protests in Iran published

TEHRAN – A book that chronicles the history of student protest in Iran has recently been published.

Written by Iranian scholar Hushang Jeirani, “An Introduction to Student Movements in Iran” has been published by Khazeh, a major publishing company in Tehran.

The book contains four chapters. In its first chapter, the book scrutinizes the student movements from 1934, when the University of Tehran, Iran’s first institution of higher education, was founded until the 1953 Iranian coup d’état, the overthrow of the democratically elected prime minister Mohammad Mosaddeq in favor of strengthening the monarchical rule of the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, on 19 August.

The coup was orchestrated by the United States and the United Kingdom and carried out by the Iranian military.

The second chapter spotlights the student protest formed after the coup until 1960 when the country witnessed a more open political atmosphere.

The atmosphere dominated the country until 1963 when the demonstrations of June 5 and 6 provoked the 15 Khordad Uprising.

The book ends with a study of the radical movements during the student protests and the students’ relations with the community of Iranian students in overseas universities, which led the 1979 revolution.

Jeirani has also translated a number of bestsellers of overseas writers into Persian. His Persian translation of “Debriefing the President: The Interrogation of Saddam Hussein” by John Nixon, the first C.I.A. officer who interrogated Saddam Hussein after his capture in December 2003, was published in 2017.

Photo: Front cover of Iranian writer Hushang Jeirani’s book “An Introduction to Student Movements in Iran”.

