Zionist regime in worst possible condition, says adviser

TEHRAN — The Zionist regime is currently in its worst possible condition, says Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian parliament speaker.

“The Zionist regime is in the worst conditions today and the Resistance is in the best conditions,” Amir Abdollahian said on Saturday in a ceremony commemorating former Secretary-General of Palestine Islamic Jihad Movement Ramadan Abdullah Mohammed Shalah.

If the Zionists doubt it, he said, they can test the Resistance but we advise them not to make this mistake again because they will be forced to retreat more than before and will experience a humiliating defeat.

The former Iran’s point man for Arab affairs also advised certain regional countries not to stand on the “nonconstructive side” of the Palestinian issue, saying, “My first word is with the triangle of rulers of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.”

He continued, “This triangle should know that talking about normalizing relations will neither help the security of Saudi Arabia, the Emirates and Bahrain nor the security of the sensitive, geopolitical and geostrategic region of West Asia.”

Amir Abdollahian said if the rulers of some Arab countries do not learn a lesson, such insecurity and aggression can jeopardize the situation of neighboring countries.

“We advise our neighboring countries to focus on power of their people, the Islamic Ummah and the strive for helping the oppressed Palestinian people instead of focusing on the Zionist regime,” he underlined.

The adviser added that “all of us believe that victory of Al-Quds is near and definite and we hope that all Islamic countries in the region, instead of moving towards betraying the Palestinian causes, support the oppressed people of Palestine and liberation of Al-Quds.”

He said the Zionists and the rulers of Saudi Arabia have put their hopes on U.S. President Donald Trump, who has proven that he does not adhere to the most basic human rights.

MH/PA

