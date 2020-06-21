Premiere of animation on Commander Soleimani set for his martyrdom anniversary

TEHRAN – The Saba Art and Cultural Institute announced on Sunday that its animation on the life of Commander Qassem Soleimani will premiere on the anniversary of his martyrdom.

The IRGC Quds Force chief was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Mohammad-Ali Safura is the director and producer of the mid-length animated movie, which will cover the life of the commander from his childhood to his martyrdom in the air raid.

The movie is a part of a Saba animated series named “40 Martyrs”, which recounts the life stories of 40 Iranian martyrs who lost their lives during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the 1980s Iran-Iraq war.

The series’ first season, which is composed of seven episodes, will be aired by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) during the 30th anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war in September, Saba Animation Department director Mohammad-Rahim Livani said.

It takes two months for the crew of series at the Saba Animation Department to make one episode of the animation project.

Earlier in February, the BOX startup factory of the Sharif University of Technology announced that it was producing a large collection of animations on Soleimani.

Photo: Commander Qassem Soleimani in an undated photo.

