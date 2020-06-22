Annual propylene output to reach 3m tons

TEHRAN- The managing director of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said that some new projects are planned to boost the country’s production capacity of propylene to three million tons, Shana reported on Sunday.

Behzad Mohammadi also said that these projects as some leading projects constitute a major part of the plan for the smart development of the petrochemical industry.

“The current production of propylene is about 980,000 tons per year. Statistical studies show that we now face a shortage of propylene in the country at around 200,000 tons and by [Iranian calendar year] 1404 (starts in March 2025), the deficit will be 700,000 tons”, the official added.

He said that with the production of propylene, the downstream industries could be expanded with more attractiveness.

“Plans have been devised to enhance propylene production capacity of the country by 2025 by consuming surplus methanol output through using methanol to propylene (MTP) method,” he added.

Mohammadi said that with easy access to propylene, construction of petrochemical projects in the central regions of the country could be facilitated. "These projects could include the production chains in downstream projects.”

The managing director of the National Petrochemical Company stated that propulsion projects were being implemented in four axes: methanol, propylene, ethylene and benzene.

Mohammadi, noting the concentration of methanol units in southern parts of the country, said gas to propylene (GTPP) had been defined in northern parts of the country, instead.

Following a plan for expanding Iran’s petrochemical industry, the National Petrochemical Company is going to construct propylene storage tanks near Damghan city in north-central Semnan province.

As reported, the NPC managing director, accompanied by a group of officials from the province, visited the site considered for the project on June 11.

During the visit, Mohammadi emphasized that access to communication routes such as railways is a necessity for the implementation of such projects.

“The construction of these storage facilities is a base for the development of the petrochemical industry's leading projects, and in this regard, all available capacities must be used to achieve a balanced development of the industry,” he said.

Earlier this month, Mohammadi had said that the capacity of the country’s propylene production has increased to 950,000 tons, however, the demand for the product in the country is more than this figure and plans are underway to increase the figure.

"With the PVM method, the methanol produced by the country’s methanol production units can be converted to propylene, and in this way, the production capacity of propylene can be increased," he added.

Propylene is a colorless fuel gas with a naturally pungent smell. Although similar to propane, it has a double bond which gives it a combustion advantage i.e. it burns hotter. This fuel gas is extremely flammable and non-toxic. Propylene is obtained during the refining of gasoline

As the second-biggest source of revenue for Iran, the petrochemical industry is one of the most important pillars of the country’s resilient economy and one of the main suppliers of foreign currency especially the euro for the country.

The industry became more significant since the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil industry and since then, the government has been taking serious measures to expand the industry and move toward self-sufficiency.