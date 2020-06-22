Palm Springs ShortFest impressed by Iran’s “Funfair”

TEHRAN – “Funfair”, a co-production between Iran and Canada won a special mention at the Palm Springs International ShortFest in the U.S. city east of Los Angeles in California, the organizers announced on Sunday.

Directed by Kaveh Mazaheri, “Funfair” was screened in the international competition of the event. It is about Majid, a young financially struggling man who comes up with a ploy in order to better the life of his wife Sarah.

The award for best international short went to the Norwegian film “The Tongues” directed by Marja Bal Nango and Ingir Bal.

“Matriochkas”, a co-production between Belgium and France directed by Bérangère Mc Neese, won the Greater Palm Springs CVB Best of the Festival Award.

“The Fabric of You” directed by Josephine Lohoar Self from the UK was named best animated short, while “The Heart Still Hums” directed by Savanah Leaf and Taylor Russell from USA was picked as best documentary short.

The award for Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes was presented to “Birth Right” by Israeli director Inbar Horesh and “Dummy” by Lithuanian director Laurynas Bareisa won the award for Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under.

“Tattoo” and “Exam” by Iranian filmmakers also contended for the festival’s Young Cineastes Award. None of them could won the honor.

