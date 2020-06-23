Iran Hall of Fame inaugurated

TEHRAN – Iran’s Hall of Fame was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of Sports and Youths Minister Masoud Soltanifar in Tehran.

The memorial bust of Iranian sports champions will be installed in the hall in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the busts of six Olympic and Paralympic champions were unveiled in Tehran’s Hall of Fame.

The busts of 1952 Olympic Games bronze medalist Mahmoud Mollaghasemi (wrestling) , 1952 Olympic Games bronze medalist Ali Mirzaei (weightlifting), 1956 Olympic Games silver medalist Mehdi Yaghoubi (wrestling), 1956 Olympic Games gold medalist Emamali Habibi (wrestling), Mohammad Ebrahim Seifpour 1960 Olympic Games bronze medalist (wrestling) and late Siamand Rahaman who won two Paralympic gold medals were unveiled in the ceremony.

Tehran Mayor Pirouz Hanachi, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali-Asghar Mounesan and former president of Iran's physical education organization and national Olympic committee had been also invited to the ceremony.