Iran, Japan discuss joint project on women's empowerment

TEHRAN – The Iranian Vice Presidency for Women’s and Family Affairs and the Japanese Sasakawa Peace Foundation (SPF) held the third meeting of a joint project on women's empowerment through video conference on Tuesday.

The Sasakawa Peace Foundation has worked over the past 10 years to promote constructive ties with Iran through a range of projects including joint research, mutual visits, and dialogues on different issues such as women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship.

Masoumeh Ebtekar, vice president for women’s and family affairs; Morteza Rahmani Movahed, ambassador of Iran to Japan; and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting, IRNA reported.

Nobuo Tanaka, chairman of the SPF; Atsushi Sunami, president of the Ocean Policy Research of the SPF; Mitsugu Saito, Japanese ambassador to Iran; and several directors of the SPF joined the meeting from Japan.

A review of joint actions conducted last year, proposals on the type of cooperation in the post-corona period, and the creation of appropriate conditions for employment and women's entrepreneurship and the experiences of both sides were among the issues discussed during the meeting.

During the video conference, a joint research report on the comparative study of women entrepreneurs in Iran and Japan, women and information and communication technology, as well as a joint project report on home businesses were presented.

The meeting also discussed plans for the role of women in the post-corona period, the development of home-based businesses using the experiences of the Indonesian government, and women's access to information and communication technology for economic growth.

