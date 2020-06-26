James Cain’s “Mildred Pierce” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of American author James M. Cain’s book “Mildred Pierce”, who is the author of the bestseller “The Postman Always Rings Twice”, has been published by Minoo Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Marjan Bakhtminoo.

In “Mildred Pierce”, noir master Cain creates a novel of acute social observation and devastating emotional violence, with a heroine whose ambitions and sufferings are never less than recognizable,” writes Amazon on its website.

Mildred Pierce had gorgeous legs, a way with a skillet, and a bone-deep core of toughness. She used those attributes to survive a divorce and poverty and to claw her way out of the lower middle class. But Mildred also had two weaknesses: a yen for shiftless men, and an unreasoning devotion to a monstrous daughter.

Although Cain himself vehemently opposed labeling, he is usually associated with the hard-boiled school of American crime fiction and is seen as one of the creators of the “roman noir”.

He was born into an Irish Catholic family in Annapolis, Maryland, the son of a prominent educator and an opera singer. He inherited his love for music from his mother, but his high hopes of starting a career as a singer himself were thwarted when she told him that his voice was not good enough.

After graduating from Washington College where his father, James W. Cain served as president, in 1910, he began working as a journalist for The Baltimore Sun.

Photo: Cover of the Persian version of James M. Cain's “Mildred Pierce”.

RM/MMS/YAW

