Tehran categorically rejects U.S. report on terrorism

TEHRAN — Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said the United States, as the world’s most infamous terrorist regime, is in no position to judge other countries.

In a statement on Thursday, Mousavi responded to the annual Country Reports on Terrorism released by the U.S., saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects and condemns the U.S.’s annual Country Reports on Terrorism because that regime is blatantly shifting the blame onto others, is utterly insincere, and has double standards in the fight against terrorism.”

“The United States of America’s regime, known as the biggest state sponsor of terrorism and the main sponsor of the aggressive and occupying Zionist regime, is in no position to claim to be fighting against terrorism and make judgments about this issue,” he stated, the Foreign Ministry website reported.

History of the past couple of decades clearly shows that the United States of America, as acknowledged even by a number of American officials, has had a role in the creation of some terrorist groups or has supported those groups and their terrorist activities, Mousavi noted.

“Trump has also admitted openly in his election campaign that the previous U.S. administrations have created ISIS and other terrorist groups,” he said.

The spokesman further slammed the U.S. regime’s cowardly and terrorist move to assassinate Lt. General Qassem Soleimani as a brazen example of the U.S. regime’s terrorist crimes, saying, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, as the biggest victim of terrorist actions, which have been taken mainly with the U.S. government’s direct and indirect supports, and with more than 17,000 people martyred in this path, is always at the forefront of the fight against terrorism at the global and regional levels.”

Mousavi finally denounced the U.S. regime’s unilateral sanctions, economic terrorism, and medical terrorism against people of Iran as the latest example of the U.S. regime’s terrorist measures against independent nations in the world.

In the Country Reports on Terrorism 2019, the U.S. Department of State has hailed the maximum pressure campaign against Iran, saying the U.S. and its allies impose new sanctions on Iran for what it called Tehran’s support for terrorism.

“As part of the maximum pressure campaign against the Iranian regime – the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism – the United States and our partners imposed new sanctions on Tehran and its proxies,” the report said.

It added, “In April, the United States designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), including its Qods Force, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) – the first time such a designation has been applied to part of another government. And throughout the year, a number of countries in Western Europe and South America joined the United States in designating Iran-backed Hizballah as a terrorist group in its entirety.”

