Sacred Defense Museum extends visiting hours

TEHRAN – Sacred Defense Museum in north-central Tehran has extended the end of visiting hours from currently 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. during holidays and weekends, ISNA reported.

The night visit of the museum has been made possible under the condition of observing health protocols with the aim of attracting more domestic and foreign visitors, the report added.

Sacred Defense Museum on a landscaped site of 21 hectares is a gigantic war memorial with its collections concentrated heavily on the 1980-1988 Iran–Iraq war, also known as Sacred Defense.

A total of seven halls lead through the history of the sacred defense in forensic detail. The Hall of Butterflies greets visitors on arrival, the place is dedicated to martyrs and victims of the war filled with personal belongings found on the various battlefields.

Outside, a patchwork of domestically-manufactured armaments such as rockets, tanks, and artillery pieces are on show. The complex has vast garden areas, water features, and children’s play areas as well.

Sacred Defense Museum is equipped with a state-of-the-art visual system including projections and video walls, while audio recordings relevant to each period contribute to its charm.

The recreation of the liberation of the city of Khorramshahr by the means of virtual exhibits and video projections is amongst the main features of the museum where stands a replica of the Khorramshahr mosque adorned with creamy and turquoise patterned tiles.

A strategic port city in western Iran, Khorramshahr fell into Iraqi hands on October 26, 1980. It recaptured by Iranian forces on May 24, 1982.

