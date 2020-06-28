Exceptional Iranian Quran sells for over £7m at Christie’s

TEHRAN – A rare manuscript of a 15th-century Iranian Quran has recently sold for £7,016,250, almost 12 times more than its estimated price, in an auction held in London by the Christie’s.

Written in naskh on heavy colored Chinese paper, the magnificent manuscript belongs to the Timurid dynasty (1370–1507), which was a Sunni Muslim dynasty or clan of Turco-Mongol origin descended from the warlord Timur (also known as Tamerlane).

The colors used in the Quran include deep blue, turquoise, pink, purple, orange, green, and cream. The text, catchwords, and marginal medallions are illuminated in gold, blue, and white.

The auction took place at Christie’s Art of the Islamic and Indian Worlds Including Oriental Rugs and Carpets on June 25. It also included 35 Iranian artworks.

Founded in 1766 by James Christie, Christie’s is a British auction house. Its main premises are in London and New York City.

Earlier last week, a gold-illuminated Divan of Hafez, one of the earliest copies of the work of the 14th-century illustrious Persian poet, sold for 375,000 GBP in an online auction held in London by the Sotheby’s.

The luxurious manuscript of Hafez’s seminal work went under the hammer at Sotheby’s, bringing an end to the dramatic story of the text’s theft and rediscovery. The stolen manuscript was dramatically discovered earlier this year by a Dutch art sleuth.

