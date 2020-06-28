Iran says will never forget U.S., Europe complicity in Sardasht attack

TEHRAN — Iran will never forget the United States and Europe’s complicity with Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s chemical attack on the Iranian city of Sardasht, says the Foreign Ministry.

In a tweet on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the Sardasht chemical attack, the Foreign Ministry wrote, “It's been 33yrs since chemical attack in Sardasht. We did & will never forget the support & complicity of US/Europe in the horrible attack by Saddam.”

It added, “We did & will never forget the UNSC silence on this heinous crime. We rebuild whatever they destroyed #AmericanHumanRightsWeek.”

On June 28, 1987, when Iraq’s war against Iran was at its peak, the Saddam regime dropped chemical weapons on Sardasht, northwest Iran. It is categorized as one of the most adverse humanitarian crimes after the First World War.

As a result of this war crime, some 130 out of 12,000 people residing in Sardasht lost their lives while more than 8,000 others suffered injuries. Although 33 years have passed since the attack, people are still suffering from its consequences.

The materials for producing chemical arms, provided by Western states, had a long-term chronic effect, especially on children for years to come. Even today, 33 years after the event, many residents of Sardasht are suffering from the horrid effects of the nerve-agent chemical attack, and struggling for their lives.

Germany, Italy, the UK, the U.S., the Netherlands, and several other countries provided the Iraqi dictator with the equipment and material to build chemical weapons apparently because they didn’t want Iran to be the winner of the eight-year war.

In recent days, Iran has rebuked the United States for its history of horrible, deadly violations of human rights both at home and in other countries.

“From 26 June to 2 July every year, Iranians recall horrible, deadly violation of human rights by the American regime,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday.

“In the next 7 days named as #USHumanRightsWeek, we will shed light on the US actions undermining basic rights of people at home, in Iran & elsewhere,” it added.

The ministry also noted that the U.S. regime is leading a global campaign including economic, medical terrorism against the Iranian people.

“From depriving Iran of its own financial resources for making ends meet, to banning delivery of the COVID19-related supplies for saving Iranians' lives, the US regime is desperately leading the global campaign to use economic, medical terrors agnst Iranian #HumanRights,” the Foreign Ministry wrote in another tweet on Friday.

