Gifts to presidents to go on show: tourism ministry

TEHRAN – The exquisite gifts dedicated to President Hassan Rouhani and his predecessors will be put on show in public places such as museums in the near future, deputy tourism minister Mohammad-Hassan Talebian has said.

President Rouhani has agreed to a proposal made by Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan on handing over the exquisite and valuable gifts to the tourism ministry, Talebian added, CHTN reported on Monday.

ABU/MG