Rise of coronavirus deaths in Iran worrisome

TEHRAN – The COVID-19 new cases and mortality in the country show an alarming increase in comparison to previous days, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari has said.

“Undoubtedly, the increasing trend reflects our [weak] performance in reopening and non-compliance with health protocols, she lamented, ISNA reported on Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, 2,536 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the country, of which 1,461 were hospitalized, she stated, adding, the total number of patients in the country reached 225,205.

Unfortunately, during the last 24 hours, 162 patients lost their lives, which hit the coronavirus daily deaths record since the onset of the outbreak.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country reached 10,670, she said.

She went on to note that fortunately, 186,180 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

From June 26 to 28, some 109, 125, 144 patients died of coronavirus, respectively, which shows a rising trend.

Emphasizing the need to observe health protocols and social distancing rules, especially in gatherings and public places, she said that Khuzestan, Kordestan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khorasan Razavi, and Kermanshah provinces have the highest number of patients.

The situation of coronavirus disease in provinces of Ilam, Lorestan, and Golestan is alarming, she warned.

In an attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, the national headquarters for coronavirus fight has approved that wearing face masks in public and crowded places is compulsory.

People must wear face masks indoors or in gatherings, from July 5 to 21. And if necessary, the plan will be extended until August.

Using a face mask prevents coronavirus transmission up to 80 percent, Sadat Lari said.

Alireza Delavari, Tehran University of Medical Sciences vice-chancellor, said that “People's cooperation in preventing the transmission of coronavirus has decreased, and this will increase the incidence of disease and the number of hospitalizations and will cause problems for the treatment system.”

Referring to the increase in the prevalence of the virus, he noted that “Using a mask and observing social distancing are the most important factors in preventing corona, which is unfortunately not observed in large shopping centers, private companies, and even government offices, subways and buses.

