Iran’s nuclear chief tests positive for Covid-19

TEHRAN – Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has tested positive for Covid-19, AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi announced on Sunday.

Salehi is the latest in a series of Iranian officials contracting the novel coronavirus, including the spokesman for the Iranian government, Ali Rabiei.

“The general condition of Mr. Salehi is good and he is staying home,” Kamalvandi told the Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) on Sunday, adding that the nuclear chief has been infected with the coronavirus.

The public relations office of the AEOI also said in a statement that Salehi has contracted Covid-19 since at least early October.

“Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization, tested positive for Covid-19 on October 3, and he is in a home quarantine getting some rest according to medical advice,” the AEOI’s public relations office told ISNA.

“Fortunately, he is currently feeling well and following up on the organization issues,” the statement added.

Salehi’s Covid-19 infection comes against a backdrop of a new wave of Covid-19 infections in Iran, with the Health Ministry reporting a record high number of daily coronavirus deaths on Sunday.

Sima-Sadat Lari, Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman, announced 251 new Covid-19 deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest daily number ever reported by Iran. The spokeswoman also reported 3,822 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number to 500,075.

