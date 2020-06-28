Iran makes face mask compulsory to contain pandemic

TEHRAN – In an attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, wearing face masks has been made mandatory in public and crowded places, ISNA news agency reported.

The national headquarters for coronavirus fight has approved that in order to prevent disease transmission people must wear face masks indoors or in gatherings, from July 5 to 21.

And if necessary, the plan will be extended until August.

Using a face mask prevents coronavirus transmission up to 80 percent, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

The provinces of Khuzestan, Kermanshah, Kordestan, Hormozgan, West Azarbaijan, and Khorasan Razavi have the highest prevalence of COVID-19, she announced.

The new cases of infection in the provinces of East Azarbaijan, Sistan-Baluchestan, Bushehr, Lorestan, and Golestan is alarming.

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Iran reached 222,669 on Sunday, of whom 10,508 have died and 183,301 recovered so far. Over the past 24 hours, 2,489 new cases of people having the virus have been identified, and 144 died, Sadat Lari said.

