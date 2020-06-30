Avaj holds potential to become a tourism hub

TEHRAN – Avaj city in the northwestern province of Qazvin has the potential to become one of the tourism hubs of the country, the governor-general of the province has said.

With several hot mineral springs, Avaj has the capacity to become a spa region, CHTN quoted Hedayatollah Jamalipur as saying on Monday.

Creating tourism infrastructure and attracting investors are needed to reach this goal, the official added.

He also noted that Qazvin province as well as other provinces in the country has numerous tourist attractions, which need to be promoted properly.

Based on ancient relics found in historical sites of the city, Avaj dates back to the Medes period (9th to 7th centuries BC).

Besides its hot spas, the city enjoys several natural sights as well as historical monuments including Shahdareh waterfall, Ghaleh Kord cave, Mount Aqdagh, Kharaqan towers, and Avaj suspension bridge.

Qazvin was once capital the mighty Persian Empire, under Safavids, from 1548 to 98. It is a major tourist destination with a wonderfully restored caravanserai-turned-arts precinct, some quirky museums and a handful of decent eating options. For most travelers, Qazvin is also primarily the staging point for excursions to the famous Castles of the Assassins and trekking in the sensational Alamut Valley.

Also known as the castle of the Assassins, the 12th-century Alamut castle is nested on top of a peak. It was once a shelter for the followers of Hasan-e Sabbah (1070–1124) who was a spiritual leader of an Islamic sect. In the early 1930s, British-Italian explorer and travel writer Freya Stark described her exploration of the place in her book “The Valleys of the Assassins”.

Qazvin is also home to one of the biggest roofed caravanserais of the country, Sa’d-al Saltaneh caravanserai. Dating back to the Qajar era, it’s a place for discovering tens of Hojreh or shops, cafes, yards, and a stunning mosque. It’s a place for visitors who want to experience the culture, culinary and hospitality of Iran.

ABU/MG

