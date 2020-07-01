Iran’s Q1 liquidity up 7.3%

TEHRAN - Iran’s liquidity reached 26.514 quadrillion rials (about $631.28 billion) in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20), to register a 7.3-percent growth from the figure for the end of the past year, IRNA reported.

According to the data released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Department of Economic Research and Policy, the country’s monetary base stood at 3.834 quadrillion rials (about $91.28 billion) at the end of the first quarter of the current calendar year (June 20), 8.8 percent more than the figure for the end of the previous year.

The country’s liquidity also grew by 0.2 percent compared to the figure for the same period last year (5.3 percent).

Based on the CBI report, the liquidity growth was expected considering the outbreak of the coronavirus and the injection of liquidity by the government for supporting households and businesses.

As reported, considering the CBI’s monetary policy frameworks and in line with the bank’s inflationary targets, the liquidity growth is expected to return to its normal trend in the coming months.

In early February, Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand had put the country’s liquidity growth at 28 percent in the first 10 months of the previous Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020).

