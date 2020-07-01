UNSC did not back U.S. bid to extend Iran arms embargo: envoy

TEHRAN — Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, has said the UN Security Council members did not endorse the U.S. government’s proposed resolution to extend an arms embargo on Iran.

In a post on his Twitter account after a Tuesday meeting of the UN Security Council, Takht-Ravanchi wrote, “Today, UNSC members reiterated, again, their support for JCPOA and UNSCR 2231.”

“Their speeches proved that they do NOT support the US’ move to extend arms embargo on Iran as it violates 2231,” the envoy wrote.

“US should withdraw its ill-fated draft immediately; before it is rebuffed yet again,” he added.

Washington has stepped up calls for the extension of a UN arms embargo on Iran, which will otherwise expire in October under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

MH/PA

