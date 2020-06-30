Envoy predicts U.S. isolation at UN Security Council meeting

TEHRAN — Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, has predicted U.S. isolation at the UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

Takht-Ravanchi said Washington’s efforts to extend an arms embargo against Iran is in complete contradiction with the UN resolution 2231, IRNA reported on Tuesday.

The international community is after implementation of the JCPOA and observing Resolution 2231, the ambassador stressed, adding that the UN chief and many world leaders have repeatedly expressed their willingness to witness the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

Such willingness indicates that the world is against the U.S. stance on the issue, the senior diplomat noted.

Iran and six world powers, including the U.S., UK, France, Russia, China and Germany, signed a landmark nuclear agreement, officially called the JCPOA, on July 14, 2015.

However, the U.S. under Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally from the deal on May 8, 2018, and imposed sanctions on Iran at the highest level of its kind.

The United States has stepped up calls for the extension of a UN arms embargo on Iran since April.

Under the UN Security Council’s 2231 resolution, which endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal, the arms embargo expires in October.

Ridiculously, the U.S. claims that it is still a member of the 2015 deal and can re-impose sanctions on Iran based on resolution 2231, while all know that Washington is no longer a JCPOA participant, Takht-Ravanchi stresses.

The Trump administration has threatened that it may seek to trigger a snapback of all sanctions on Iran if its attempts to extend the arms embargo fail.

On the U.S. move to extend the arms embargo on Iran, the Iranian diplomat said it is an unprecedented event that a member of the UN Security council act against a resolution founded by itself.

By pursuing such a policy, the U.S. is after causing chaos in the international order, he added.

Takht-Ravanchi also said he believes the United States pursues the annihilation of the JCPOA.

Meanwhile, on June 19, France, Germany and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that the European Union’s embargoes on conventional arms exports and missile technology to Iran will remain in force until 2023.

“The E3 remain committed to fully implementing resolution 2231 by which the JCPOA has been endorsed in 2015. However, we believe that the planned lifting of the UN conventional arms embargo established by Resolution 2231 next October would have major implications for regional security and stability. We recall that the EU embargoes on conventional arms exports and missile technology will remain in force until 2023,” said the statement published by the UK Foreign Ministry website.

The statement added, “We wish to address the issue in close coordination with Russia and China as remaining participants to the JCPOA, as well as with all other Security Council Members, as well as other key stakeholders. We will be guided by these objectives: upholding the authority and integrity of the UN Security Council and working toward regional security and stability.”

