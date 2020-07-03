Tehran hosting intl. doors, windows exhibition

TEHRAN- Iran’s 12th Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition kicked off at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday and will run until Sunday.

The inauguration ceremony of the exhibit was participated by Ali Nikzad, the vice-speaker of the Iranian parliament, and Bahman Hosseinzadeh, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC), Public Relations Department of IIEC announced.

The event is being held complying with all health protocols, it’s not open for the public visit, and just the experts and specialists, who are formally invited, can visit it.

Last week, in an interview conducted by the Public Relations Department of IIEC, the head of the exhibition’s organizing headquarters mentioned the four-month stop in holding the exhibitions due to the coronavirus outbreak and reiterated that the health protocols would be observed at the highest level during the 12th Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition, in a way that the exhibitors and visitors would have the least concern about the coronavirus pandemic.

The industrialists and traders are highly welcoming the windows and doors exhibit, so this edition of the exhibit will be held in an area of over 21,000 square meters, Farhad Aminian further underscored.

He also stressed that this exhibition, which has a special focus on the presence of the domestic producers and industrialists, highlights the domestically-made products and local technology.

He announced that Iran’s Doors & Windows Technology International Exhibition is an "Approved Exhibition" by the Union of International Fairs (UFI), which is an honor for this event.

Union of International Fairs is the global association of the world’s leading tradeshow organizers and fairground owners, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry.

An exhibition identified as an "Approved Exhibition" is proof of high quality, thus providing exhibitors and visitors alike with the assurance of making a sound business investment.

On June 21, the managing director of Iran International Exhibitions Company had said that all of the country’s exhibitions would be held physically and based on the schedule as of July 2.

MA/MA