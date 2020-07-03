SATKAB, AFZO ink MOU for co-op on exports to Eurasia

TEHRAN - Iranian Electrical Power Equipment Manufacturing and Provision Company has signed a memorandum of Understanding with Anzali Free Zone Organization for cooperation on exports to Eurasia.

As reported by IRIB, the MOU was signed in a ceremony attended by senior officials from the two sides including Anzali Free Zone Organization’s Director Mohammad-Vali Rouzbehan and SATKAB’s Head Mohammad-Vali Alaedini.

The MOU is aimed at supporting domestic production and developing the exports of water and electricity equipment and technical engineering services to the Eurasia region from Anzali Free Zone in northern Iran.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Alaedini noted that the support of domestic production is the main priority of SATKAB activities in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 20).

“Using this opportunity [cooperation with AFZO] for supporting domestic production and directing domestic products to export markets is a manifestation of SATKAB's plans in this regard,” he said.

According to Alaedini, SATKAB is determined to have a serious presence in the Eurasian market and the memorandum with the Anzali Free Zone Organization has been concluded in this regard.

Rouzbehan, for his part, said: "Anzali Free Zone enjoys good infrastructure for exports of commodities and technical and engineering services and we hope to fulfill this year’s slogan which is “Surge in Production” by concluding such memorandums of understanding."

Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached a free trade agreement (FTA) in 2018 based on which about 862 commodity items are subject to preferential tariffs.

Eurasia is a very important market in the region and the development of ties with EAEU members (Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan) is of high significance for Iran.

EF/MA

Photo: Anzali Free Zone Organization’s Director Mohammad-Vali Rouzbehan (L) and SATKAB’s Head Mohammad-Vali Alaedini sign a cooperation MOU in Tehran on Wednesday.