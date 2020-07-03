13 items added to intangible cultural heritage list

TEHRAN – Thirteen new items from the northeastern province of North Khorasan have been registered on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list, CHTN reported on Friday.

The skill of baking Yukha bread in Gholaman village, the skill of making Pandirpust cheese, the tradition of exchanging milk, the local game of Korkh and Mir, and the skill of making Chartan curd are among the items inscribed on the National Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

The inscriptions were announced on Thursday in a letter to the governor-general of the province, the report added.

Though North Khorasan province may not be the first choice of travelers, its tourism is getting momentum.

According to Lonely Planet, most foreign tourists pass straight through North Khorasan in transit between Mashhad and Gorgan, but if you have time to explore, it's worth diverting south from the capital, Bojnurd, towards Esfarayen, famed for its wrestling tournaments, the remarkable citadel of Belqays and the partly preserved stepped village of Roein some 20km north. Although a lot of new building spoils the effect in parts of the village, Roein is considered Khorasan’s answer to the well-known Masuleh and is a possible starting point for hikes to little-visited mountain villages.

ABU/MG