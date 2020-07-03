Iranian ambassador urges intl. community to respect 2231 resolution

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mohammad Ali Hosseini has urged the international community, especially signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA, to respect the 2231 resolution of the UN Security Council.

“Being still committed to its obligations-15 of IAEA reports vouch for it. #Iran call upon international community, especially JCPOA singers to respect Res2231 and its provisions,” he tweeted on Thursday.

In another tweet, he said, “US significant non-performance to UNSC/Res2231 is a manifestation of ‘threat to international peace’ that needs #UNSC determination. ‘Economic Terrorism’ of the US that has imposed huge economic and non-economic detriments to #Iranian nation, ought to be indicted.”

“#US approach to #JCPOA is bold in unilateralism, bleak on improving #UNSC peace-seeking function and pure humbug in reflecting #Iran’s cooperation with IAEA. Not only U.S. illegally withdraw from JCPOA, but also is punishing others for not imitating the same!” he said in a separate tweet.

In an address to a virtual UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “Iran and other members of the international community have, since the 8th of May 2018, been witnessing the U.S. Government—a co-sponsor of Security Council Resolution 2231—persistently flouting the Resolution, while also trying to force other States to join it in violating the very text it put forward itself. More dangerously, and for the first time in UN history, a permanent member of the Security Council is punishing law-abiding States and private citizens for not violating a Council resolution, which emphasized, and I quote, ‘promoting and facilitating the development of normal economic and trade contacts and cooperation with Iran’.”

“And yet, not a single Council session has been convened to reprove the U.S. Government, or to at least investigate its repeated violations. Instead, some European members of the Council are contemplating further undermining the Resolution and the Council while further reneging on their own JCPOA commitments,” Zarif added.

Ambassador criticizes Europeans for introducing Iran as non-cooperative

Ambassador Hosseini also criticized the Europeans as non-cooperative while the country has been under most robust inspection regime of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“In spite of being under most robust inspection regime of IAEA,#Iran is still introduced non cooperative by those European who are vociferous in rhetoric but devoid in action for cooperation! how fair them!” he tweeted.

The 35-member IAEA board of governors passed a resolution on June 19 demanding access to two old places under the allegation that nuclear work may have been done there.

France, Britain, and Germany, the three European parties to the nuclear deal, submitted the draft resolution to the IAEA board for approval.

Nine countries out 35 members to the IAEA board did not vote for the resolution. China and Russia voted against the resolution and Thailand, Mongolia, Niger, South Africa, India, Pakistan and the Republic of Azerbaijani abstained to vote.

NA/PA