TEDPIX rises 8,464 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), went up 8,464 points to 1.621 million on Saturday, IRNA reported.

The index had gained 13.5 percent to stand at 1.612 million points in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, Bank Mellat, Tejarat Bank, Isfahan Oil Refinery, National Iranian Copper Industry Company, Iran Khodro Investment Development Company, and Mobarakeh Steel Company were the major contributors to the index’s weekly growth.

TEDPIX hit the record high of 1.5 million points on Tuesday.

It has also climbed 28.77 percent in the past Iranian calendar month (April 21-June 20) from its preceding month.

The index gained 283,868 points to 1,270,627 during the past month.

Although, the value of trades at the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, fell 31 percent in the past month.

MA/MA