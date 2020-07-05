Transit via Iran expected to decline 30%

TEHRAN- Transit of commodities through Iran is expected to fall 30 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2021), Mehr News Agency reported, quoting an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

According to Mostafa Ayati, the director general of IRICA’s Transit Bureau, the volume of transit had also decreased by 26 percent in the previous Iranian calendar year to 7.15 million tons.

Speaking in a meeting of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA)’s Transportation Committee on Saturday, the official expressed concerns over the condition of the transit sector in Iran and said necessary measures should be taken to revive this sector.

“The volume of transit in 1399 [the current Iranian calendar year] will decrease by 30 percent in the most optimistic scenario, which indicates the existence of various problems in this sector which beg serious attention,” he said.

One of the main reasons for the decline in the transit of goods via Iran has been the outbreak of coronavirus and the consequent closure of the country’s borders with its neighboring countries.

Considering its geographical location, Iran can play a significant role in transit of goods in the region and benefit a lot from its status in this due. To benefit from its location for transit, the country has many plans underway and on the agenda to boost its transit capacity.

Some of these plans include developing Iran’s largest container port, Shahid Rajaee Port in southern province of Hormozgan, and also Chabahar Port in southeast of the country, connecting the ports to the railway network, development of transit via railway, and also some customs measures such as improving transit procedures in the customs offices.

