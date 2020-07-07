Prices of 89 basic commodity items rise during pandemic

TEHRAN– The director general of Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s Economic Affairs and Commercial Policies Office said the prices of 89 basic commodity items increased during the coronavirus outbreak, ISNA reported.

According to Mohammad-Reza Kalami, of the mentioned figure, the prices of 36 items increased by less than five percent, and the rise for the other 53 items was reported to be over five percent.

Like many other countries around the world, the outbreak of coronavirus had a negative impact on almost all of Iran’s economic sectors as well.

However, the government has been taking serious measures for reducing such impacts, and consequently the economy is gaining momentum as many borders are getting open again and economic activity is getting back to normal.

In late June, The Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that the inflation rate in the twelve-month period ended on June 20, which marks the end of the third Iranian calendar month of Khordad, stood at 27.8 percent.

The inflation rate fell two percent in the mentioned time span from the twelve-month period ended on the last day of the second month.

