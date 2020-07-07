Over 60 smuggled historical objects seized in Kerman

TEHRAN – Sixty four historical objects have been confiscated in the southeastern Kerman province during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 20), a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage said on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

The recovered objects include bowls, cups, human and equestrian statues as well as animal statues, which date back to different historical eras, Seyyed Hadi Jafari said.

Nine illegal diggers and smugglers were detained in this regard and surrendered to the judicial system for further investigation, he added.

The big and sprawling Kerman province has been a cultural melting pot since antiquity, blending Persians with subcontinental tribe dwellers. It is home to myriad historical sites and scenic landscapes such as Bazaar-e Sartasari, Jabalieh Dome, Ganjali Khan Bathhouse, Malek Jameh Mosque, and Shahdad Desert to name a few.

ABU/MG

