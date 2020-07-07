Intelligence minister attends parliamentary committee on Natanz incident

TEHRAN – Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi and military commanders from the Army air defense unit attended a session of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee on Tuesday afternoon over the incident in the Natanz nuclear facility.

“In continuation of its meeting for investigating the Natanz incident, in today’s afternoon a session was held with the presence of Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mahmoud Alavi and his deputies, senior commanders of the Army air defense unit and senior officials of the Law Enforcement Forces,” committee spokesman Abolfazl Amoui said.

He said so far considerable conclusions have been made about the explosion at Natanz but more investigations are still going on.

The MP said the public will be notified about the incident when the studies are complete.

