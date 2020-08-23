Natanz nuclear facility explosion was ‘sabotage’: Iran

TEHRAN- Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Agency Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on late Sunday that the explosion that occurred at the Natanz Nuclear facility on July 2 was an act of ‘sabotage’.

“Security investigations confirm the sabotage [nature] of this action and what is certain is that the explosion took place in Natanz, but the security officials will announce the details of the explosion and how it took place and what materials were used in the explosion,” the spokesman told the al-Alam news network.

On July 2, Iran announced an incident that took place at the Natanz facility, but it didn’t disclose the cause of the incident.