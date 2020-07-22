Enrichment activities continue unabated at Natanz nuclear facility, MP says

TEHRAN – Spokesman for the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has said enrichment activities in the Natanz nuclear facility continues unabated at the previous level.

Abolfazl Amouei said the recent incident in the Natanz nuclear facility has not harmed the activities in the complex, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

On July 2, Iran announced an incident affected a shed under construction at the Natanz complex, but it caused no casualties and failed to stop the enrichment work at the facility.

A day later, Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said the "main cause" of the explosion in the facility has been determined and will be announced at an appropriate time.

SNSC spokesman Keyvan Khosravi said that experts from different sectors started investigating “different hypotheses” about the incident at the site in central Iran immediately after its occurrence, and have determined its main cause.

“Due to some security considerations, the cause and manner of this incident will be announced at a proper time,” he added.

Some reports suggested Tel Aviv’s alleged role, but Israeli officials neither confirmed nor denied the regime’s involvement.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials have said much of the speculation linking the incident to Israel is nothing but bluster which pleased Israeli leaders, warning Tel Aviv of serious consequences if it turned out to be true.

Amouei also said 1,044 centrifuges are enriching uranium in the Fordow nuclear facility.

According to the MP, a number of lawmakers traveled to Qom province and Natanz on Monday to visit the nuclear sites of Shahid Ali Mohammadi and Shahid Ahmadi Roshan to review the latest developments and measures in Iran’s nuclear activities.

Lawmakers stressed the need to cooperate with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to maintain and develop a country’s achievements in the nuclear energy field, he added.

The spokesman noted that currently, some 1,044 centrifuges in 6 cascades of first-generation centrifuges are enriching uranium to about 4.5 percent in the Shahid Ali Mohammadi nuclear site in Fordow.

Referring to the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz, Amouei stated, “We observed first, second and fourth generation centrifuges in the nuclear site that were put in the enrichment chain. In our observations of the research and development (R&D) process on the new generations of Iranian centrifuges, we also saw some cases.”

In their visit to the two nuclear sites, in addition to appreciating the unflinching efforts of nuclear scientists, MPs emphasized the need for safeguarding and preserving scientific achievements and capabilities of the country in this nuclear industry, Amouei underscored.

MH/PA