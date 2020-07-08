NISOC indigenizes knowledge of key gas turbines parts

TEHRAN – National Iranian South Oil Company (NISOC) has managed to successfully indigenize the knowledge for manufacturing intricate parts used in gas turbines in line with support for local manufacturing and knowledge-based companies, Shana reported.

According to NISOC Director of Logistics and Commodity Affairs Saeid Aminizadeh, the company has manufactured the 15 discs inside air compressors in the turbines together with the main body that holds and directs hot gases into the turbines.

The parts were made of heat-resistant, high-precision super-alloys which were developed by local manufacturers, Aminizadeh said.

He added that the components are a type of turbines used widely in oil-rich regions that provide power to process pumps and gas injection compressors with a capacity of more than 14 MW.

Aminizadeh further noted that the total cost of localized discs is less than a third of the same foreign samples.

Operating a big part of the country’s oilfields in the southern oil-rich regions, NISOC has been taking serious measures for supporting domestic producers in the oil industry to indigenize oil equipment and machinery in order to reduce the dependence of foreign companies.

Back in February, NISOC Managing Director Ahmad Mohammadi, said his company had successfully indigenized the knowledge for the production of over 1,000 oil equipment items.

According to the official, this success is an indication of the country’s determination for neutralizing the negative impacts of the U.S. sanctions on the country’s oil industry as much as possible.

Back in December 2019, the company released a list of 7500 equipment items needed in the country’s oil industry, to be manufactured by domestic producers.

The list was unveiled at the opening ceremony of the 11th Khuzestan Specialized Exhibition of Domestic Manufacturing of Petroleum and the 17th Drilling Industry Equipment Exhibition in the southwestern province.

EF/MA