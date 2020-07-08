Bratislava animation festival picks “This Side, Other Side”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Lida Fazli’s movie “This Side, Other Side” has been selected to be screened at the 15th Biennial of Animation Bratislava, an international festival of animated films for children that will take place in the Slovakian capital from October 5 to 9.

We are always so afraid of the other side, even though we are all the same. When a war rips their world apart, a little girl and little boy from two sides come together to heal it with their magical crayon. But we all know that’s just fantasy. Real wars are not so easy to stop; the damage is not so easy to fix.

The animated movie is a production from Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center.

Iranian animators are frequent visitors to the Bratislava festival.

In 2018, “Icky” by Iranian director Parastu Kardgar won the UNICEF Award. The film uses original means to tackle the issue of difference and integration and lifts up the unique nature of an individual, echoing UNICEF‘s work ethos.

Photo: “This Side, Other Side” by Iranian director Lida Fazli.

MMS/YAW

